Former NPP MP Passes On

Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament, Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia, has passed on at the age of 67, details about which incident not yet available.

Reports from family sources state that she passed on in the late hours of Tuesday following a brief illness.

She left a marked footprint after serving as Deputy Upper East Regional Minister under former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

She served as a Member of Parliament for Builsa North from 2005 to 2009 and lost her re-election bid to the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Timothy Ataboadey in the 2008 general elections.

During her time as an MP, she was particularly focused on women’s empowerment, making it a habit to address the issue each year on Women’s Day.

She delivered several statements on the floor of parliament to draw attention from the government and the world to the challenges faced by northern women.

Agnes Chigabatia was born on October 20, 1956 at Chuchuliga in the Upper East Region. She acquired her middle school education at Adda Middle School in Navrongo and Ayieta Middle School in Sandema.

She later had her secondary school education at St. Francis Girls’ Senior High School, Jirapa, after which she proceeded to the Accra Polytechnic for a course in catering.