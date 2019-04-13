Four Arrested For Stealing Baby

The suspects

Four people are currently in the custody of the Central Regional Police Command for allegedly stealing a baby at Asebu, a suburb of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The four, namely Maxwell Otoo, Florence Eshun, Jariah Abubakar and Monica Asare, were arrested separately in connection with the theft of a child at Asebu.

DSP Irene Oppong, the Central Regional Police PRO, explained that on April 10, 2019, Comfort Fenyi, a nursing mother aged 23, reported her missing one-month-old baby to the Abakrampa Police.

She said Comfort told the police that she left her one-month-old baby in the care of a woman she is not familiar with to buy medicine from a pharmacy only to return to find out that the woman had absconded with her baby.

According to the Police PRO, the police acted upon a tip-off and arrested suspect Maxwell Otoo, who admitted assisting two other persons to steal the baby.

“Maxwell Otoo confessed during interrogations that he assisted two other persons in stealing the baby,” DSP Irene Oppong revealed.

The Police PRO said the suspect served as a decoy and led police to arrest Jariah Abubakar and Monica Asare at Nyinasin and Abura respectively.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that in order to save her marriage, Florence Eshun, a barren, approached Maxwell Otoo at Asebu and pleaded with him to help outwit a nursing mother and steal her baby.

Besides, the preliminary investigations revealed that on April 10, 2019, Florence Eshun went to Cape Coast and came back with Monica Asare who pretended to be a nurse.

DSP Irene Oppong indicated that Monica Asare gave the complainant Comfort Fenyi GHc10 and pleaded with her to allow her to carry her baby while she buys a cream to apply on the baby’s skin.

“Comfort Fenyi came back from the errand only to find out that the woman had absconded with her baby,” Irene Oppong said.

The two suspects, after achieving their objective, fled in a taxi cab to Abura, a suburb of Cape Coast.

At Abura, Florence Eshun paid Monica Asare GH¢200 and took the baby to Jariah Abubakar at Nyinasin, the preliminary investigations revealed.

DSP Irene Oppong said that investigations into the matter had started and the suspects would soon be brought before the court to answer charges.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri