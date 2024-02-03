Fourth Session Of Eighth Parliament Commences On February 6

The Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic is all set to commence on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, following the adjournment sine die of the previous session on Saturday, December 24, 2023.

This decision is in accordance with Article 112(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

In a letter dated January 17, 2024, addressed to members of parliament and the public, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin announced the date and time for the commencement of the Fourth Session. The letter stated, “By this Constitutional Instrument, appoint Parliament House, Accra, to be the place, and Ten O’clock in the forenoon of Tuesday, 6th February 2024 to be the date and time which the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence.”

The adjournment of the previous session allowed legislators to take a break for the Christmas and New Year holidays, rejuvenating them for the upcoming session.

The Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic is expected to address significant issues and table crucial bills for discussion and deliberation. It will provide the platform for parliamentarians to propose and debate policies that will shape the trajectory of the nation.

Parliament House in Accra, the designated venue, will welcome members of parliament, government officials, and other stakeholders as they convene to fulfill their constitutional duties and responsibilities.

The commencement of this new session marks a crucial step in Ghana’s democratic process, as parliamentarians come together to discuss matters of national importance, uphold democratic principles, and represent the interests of their constituents.

