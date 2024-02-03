Vice Admiral Amoama Bows Out, Oppong Peperah In

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) bids farewell to Vice Admiral Seth Amoama as he retires from the military as the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) on Thursday, 1 February 2024. After four decades of dedicated service to the nation and spearheading the expansion drive of GAF, Vice Admiral Amoama who has handed over to Maj General Thomas Oppong Peprah left behind a commendable legacy of leadership.

In accordance with military tradition, a farewell parade in honor of Vice Admiral Amoama was held at the forecourt of the Department of Public Relations in Burma Camp. This was followed by a ceremonial pulling-out along the Command Road, with guards lining up the street to present arms on the flanks.

Prior to the parade, the outgoing CDS and Major General Oppong-Peprah, the incoming Chief of the Defence Staff, signed the handing and taking over notes. This important moment was witnessed by the Deputy Minister for Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, and other senior officers.

During his farewell speech, Vice Admiral Amoama expressed his gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the Service.

He congratulated his successor, Major General Oppong-Peprah, and expressed confidence in his ability to build upon the progress made during his tenure. “I have no doubt that the new CDS will lead GAF to even greater achievements in the years ahead,” Vice Admiral Amoama stated.

Vice Admiral Amoama also took the opportunity to thank the military hierarchy, commanders at all levels, and heads of the various Sister Security Services for their support throughout his time in office.

In recognition of his exceptional service, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters, presented Vice Admiral Amoama with a citation on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces. Additionally, various branches of service, including the Police, Prisons, and Fire Service, along with others, presented gifts to honor the outgoing CDS.

As Vice Admiral Seth Amoama bid farewell to his distinguished military career, the Ghana Armed Forces commended his unwavering dedication and contributions to the nation’s defense.

Major General Oppong-Peprah assumes the mantle of leadership as the new Chief of the Defence Staff, carrying forward the legacy and guiding the Armed Forces into an era of continued excellence and progress.

By Vincent Kubi