Family Of Grace Boadu Addresses Rumours Surrounding Her Sudden Death

In an interview with Angel FM, Emmanuel Boadu, the brother of the late Dr. Grace Boadu of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic shared the family’s stance on the barrage of rumours surrounding her sudden death.

The alleged circumstances surrounding her demise have caused a wave of public discussions, triggering speculations from netizens and ‘self-acclaimed’ family members.

Reports claiming that Dr. Grace slipped and fell in her bathroom, died without ever giving birth, and had never been married have taken over social media, leading to widespread conversations.

However, in the latest development, Emmanuel Boadu urged the public not to pay attention to such misleading information.

Emmanuel affirmed, “The fact that you are from the same hometown as the deceased does not make you her family member. All these claims are not true. The family has not sat down to officially address the public. Don’t pay heed to anyone parading themselves as Dr. Grace’s uncle, sister, brother, and so on.”

Emmanuel, who is the Deputy CEO of the Grace Gift Herbal Hospital, also revealed that the deceased’s mother and daughter would soon arrive in Ghana to initiate the necessary funeral arrangements.

He further stated that the family intends to hold a press conference on Friday, February 2, or Saturday 3rd, 2024, to address the numerous misinformation circulating about Dr. Grace’s death.

“My mother, Doc’s mother, is in Belgium and not America as people are saying. She and Doc’s daughter are in Belgium. They will soon arrive in Ghana so the family can come together and brief Ghanaians on all they need to know. The family will hold a press conference on either Friday or Saturday to address the various rumors being spread by different individuals on social media,” he added.

Additionally, following the doctor’s demise, Akwasi Addae, a supposed uncle, spoke to the media about the incident.

He claimed that she fell in the bathroom while alone in the locked room. According to Akwasi Addae, it was one of her staff members who discovered her lying in the bathroom on Monday morning.

Furthermore, he clarified that Dr. Grace Boadu was not married and had no children, contrary to public speculationd.

The family’s upcoming press conference aims to provide clarity on the ongoing police investigations, the cause of death, and additional relevant information.

Until then, the family urges the public to await their official statement and urges them not to believe any unauthorized sources spreading false information.

The press conference will also shed light on the funeral arrangements being organized by the family.

