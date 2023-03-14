Free Filmmaking Masterclass For Young Talents Launched

Documenta Audio Viz, a multimedia production company, has launched and held a masterclass programme aimed at providing training for young aspiring talents interested in creating their own projects in the film industry.

The programme, with support from the KGL Foundation, is also to impact the lives of aspiring creatives in Ghana who would otherwise not have access to industry experts who could support their growth.

The programme brought experienced professionals in the film and television industry, who took participants through photography, cinematography, directing, graphic designing, lighting and content creating.

It was free for young creatives between ages 18 and 25.

Mr. Mawuli Afatsiawo, Director, Documenta Audio Viz, said the company had produced projects for both local and international clients.

“It has produced commercials, documentaries, corporate and government projects that run across various media platforms,” he added.

According to him, “It has been my vision to transfer my knowledge to the next generation of creators to help Ghana become a source of top talent in Africa. It is the perfect opportunity to put together such a class once we received the support of KGL Foundation.”

Nana Yaw Yeboah, Director and Filmmaker, who provided expert knowledge on the importance of lighting when creating, said: “As a filmmaker, the most important thing is to focus on what your motivation is.”

He urged the young creatives to identify their passion and dream, and work hard towards it.

The next batch of creatives will be selected for the second Creative Masterclass set to take place later this month. Young creatives can apply by visiting the website www.documentagh.com/masterclass.

No experience is needed to apply. Applicants need to have a willingness to learn and have a strong desire to pursue a career path in the film, TV and graphics industry. They must also be a resident in Accra or Tema to participate. GNA