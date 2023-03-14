Aquinas SHS Wins Culture Forum Debate

St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School has won the second edition of the inter-schools debate organised by the Ghana Culture Forum (GCF).

The debate, which took place at the school, was part of activities to mark the 12th Ghana Culture Day Celebrations which falls today, March 14, at the Kofi Annan ICT Centre of Excellence in Accra.

The theme for the celebration is “Culture, Technology and Current Trends-Making the Youth the Centre of Transformation.”

In a keynote address, Kwabena Nkrumah aka Spikey, spoke about opportunities available as a result of an intersection of culture and technology.

He challenged the youth to design solutions to problems that leverage our environment.

The chairperson for the occasion, Professor Awo Mana Asiedu, Dean of the School of Performing Arts, encouraged the youth to shun social ills like betting, which can be addictive. She advised the youth to appreciate our Ghanaian culture since it has a lot to offer.

The vice chairman of the GCF, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey (Daddy Bosco), told the students that it’s important that we adjust our tastes to appreciate our Ghanaian cuisine.

He said the more we consume imported goods, the poorer we become, noting that, once we change our tastes, our economy will also change.

Other schools that participated were Abor SHS, St John’s Grammar School and last year’s winners, Accra Girls Senior High School.

Two students won special prizes for eloquence and in-depth knowledge. They are Mary Adjetey of St John’s Grammar School and Rosebella Gyamfua Boateng of Accra Girls Senior High School.

The judges for the debate were Dr. Sarah Dogbardzi of School of Performing Arts, Legon, Dr. Sela Adjei, a lecturer at UniMAC-NAFTI campus and Abeiku Sagoe, a writer, actor and consultant.