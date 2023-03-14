Lekzy, OB Amponsah, Others For Kwahu Easter Comedy Show

Lekzy Decomic and OB Amponsah

On April 10, all roads lead to the Parish Hall, Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region for the maiden edition of the much-awaited comedy concert dubbed “Kwahu Easter Comedy Show”.

The comedy show forms part of activities put in place to mark this year’s edition of Kwahu Easter celebrations.

Put together by Creative Republic Ltd, the rib-cracking comedy show will feature celebrated comedians such OB Amponsah, Lekzy Decomic, General Ntatia and a host of others.

They are expected to put up some attention-grabbing and rib-cracking performances alongside other side attractions.

The show promises to be that one event where lovers of stand-up comedy will have a lot more to laugh and cheer about.

It will kick off at 7:00pm prompt and it is expected to attract a large number of comedy and music fans.

The show is a unique concept to give comedy enthusiasts the opportunity to have a deeper experience with their favourite comedians.

Dennis Boateng, CEO of Creative Republic Ltd, organiser of the event, revealed that he decided to put together a comedy show after realising that the lineup of activities of the Kwahu Easter celebrations had been without a treat of comedy event.

He mentioned that, “Easter in Kwahu has always been flooded with concerts, so we are giving revellers a different type of entertainment as they enjoy the best comedy from the finest in the business.”

He added that the upcoming Kwaku Easter Comedy show is also aimed at giving underground comedians in Kwahu an opportunity to showcase their talent.

By George Clifford Owusu