Next Gonja king To Be Enskinned March,20

The enskinment of the next King of the Gonja Kingdom, Tuluwewura Amonebafe Soale Mbema Borenyi I, has been slated for March 20,2023 at Nyange in the Savanah region in accordance with Gonja traditions.

The coronation ceremony of the next Yagbonwura will also be held at the Jakpa palace in Damongo on March 21,2023.

In recent times , some culture and Chieftaincy activities in Gonjaland has been characterized with accusations of political interference and for the matter political colors has been banned from the enskinment and coronation of the next King of the Gonja Kingdom.

The chairman of the Enskinment Committee, Dr. Abu Sakara has indicated that there shall be no campaigning or any political activities allowed during the enskinment and the coronation of the next Yagbonwura.

He also revealed that there shall be no wearing of party colors or paraphernalia within Nyange and the Jakpa palace in Damongo during both activities.

The Paramount Chief of the Tuluwe Traditional Area of Gonja, Tuluwewura Soale Mbema Borenyi, was selected as the next king of the Gonja Kingdom.

This was announced by the Acting Head of State of the Gonja Kingdom, Sonyowura Adamu Kanyiti, at a gathering of kingmakers to select a successor of the late king of the Gonja Kingdom Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I.

The kingmakers of the Yagbon Skin of the Gonja Kingdom Area included Sonyowura (Head of the Kingmakers), Damongowura, Choriwura, Debrewura, Mankpangwura, Kulawwura, Kpansheguwura, Busunuwura and Nsuawura (Chief Linguist of Yagbonwura).

The Tuluwewura Soale Mbema Borenyi was first enskinned as Jakpaseri-wura from where he moved from the Timanklan-wura Skin to Kachinako-wura and finally got to the Bunda Skin in 2011. The Bunda Skin is the entry gate to Tuluwe Skin.

The Tuluwe Skin of Gonja is one of the five divisional skins that ascend the Gonja throne. The Paramount Chiefs of Gonja who were also qualified to ascend to the Gonjaland throne included Wasipewura, Kpembewura, Bolewura, Tuluwewura, and Kusawguwura.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo