Free SHS Is Good For Ghana– Adei

Professor Stephen Adei

Critics of the Free Senior High (Free SHS) policy in Ghana have been urged not to be seen as enemies of the regime implementing the policy.

Professor Stephen Adei, former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), said the policy was good and should be made even better to ensure that no child was excluded.

Speaking on TV3, Prof. Adei argued in favour of free education up to high school level, saying: “The Free SHS will be one of the greatest legacies of His Excellency the President.” Adei also emphasised the importance of quality community schools.

He said “I am an avid supporter of free SHS. Every child in Ghana must have access to education up to the high school level and not be constrained because their parents cannot afford.”

“The Free SHS will be one of the greatest legacies of His Excellency the President. There is no rational Ghanaian who will want to scrap the policy of free SHS.”

He further said that the policy is good and must be made better so that no child is left behind.

“Free SHSS requires quality community schools,” he added.

By Vincent Kubi