Abena Asare Promotes Consensus Building For Development

Member of Parliament for Atiwa Constituency, Abena Osei Asare, who also serves as the Deputy Minister of Finance, recently emphasized the importance of constituents being actively involved in governance and its associated issues.

She believes that fostering the participation of citizens in the development of communities and the nation as a whole is crucial.

Osei Asare stressed that development starts with the people, and when Ghanaians are aware of the workings of Parliament and the government, it facilitates consensus building and prioritization of development agendas. To engage her constituents and provide them with insights into parliamentary proceedings, the MP visited several communities, including Abekwase, Kwame-Dotor, Ehiawoamwu, Asunoni, Aworoamsua-Kwakwaduam, Osorase-Krobom, and Adeammra.

During these engagements, Osei Asare focused on educating constituents about parliamentary issues such as taxes, the budget, policies, laws, and other relevant matters. She also touched on the subjects of education and employment, as she holds the position of Deputy Minister of Education. The MP underlined the need for peace in communities across the nation while addressing concerns related to youth unemployment. Osei Asare highlighted the government’s efforts in providing infrastructure in healthcare through Agenda 111, as well as the significant attention allocated to Technical Vocational Education (TVET) and advancements in the agricultural sector.

Furthermore, Osei Asare outlined the progress made in the government’s industrialization drive, digitalization, and revenue mobilization to expand the tax base. She emphasized the government’s attempts to reduce human intervention, particularly in revenue collection points. Osei Asare highlighted the introduction of the Ghana Gov. payment platform, which has proven to be efficient and has reduced the reliance on cash handling.

The Deputy Minister of Finance assured constituents that despite the global economic challenges, Ghana’s economy is improving due to sound fiscal measures. In response to her efforts, constituents expressed their concerns and appreciated the MP for her continuous support and inclusion in the government’s agenda. Women specifically acknowledged the support they received in areas such as healthcare and employment for their families, urging Osei Asare to continue demonstrating strong leadership.

Traditional leaders in the communities visited by the minister also commended her sterling performance and dedication to serving her constituents.

The engagements conducted by MP Abena Osei Asare not only allowed constituents to understand parliamentary issues, but they also facilitated consensus building and ensured that the development agenda is inclusive and representative of the community’s needs.