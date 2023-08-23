Bawumia Campaign Denounces Malicious Propaganda Video

In an attempt to sway public opinion and tarnish the reputation of Vice President Dr. Bawumia ahead of the upcoming super delegates conference, a malicious propaganda video has been making rounds on social media.

The video depicts unidentified individuals stockpiling cash in an undisclosed location, accompanied by a caption suggesting that the funds were intended to bribe delegates to vote for Dr. Bawumia.

The campaign team of Dr. Bawumia has categorically dismissed these allegations, labeling the video as an old clip from 2020 that resurfaced on social media. The team stressed that this video has no connection to the ongoing election campaign.

“It is deeply regrettable that opponents of Dr. Bawumia have adapted and circulated this outdated video with a malicious caption,” Dr Gideon Boako, Spokesperson to the Vice President said.

The team urges the other contestants’ campaign teams, who have allegedly been involved in spreading the footage, to engage in honorable and truthful campaigns, as it is these genuine efforts that will benefit the entire National Patriotic Party (NPP) in the long run.

“Dr. Bawumia’s campaign has been conducted in a frugal manner, which has been acknowledged by the delegates. The Vice President’s team remains committed to running a clean, issue-focused campaign that will resonate with the electorate.”

They emphasized that the campaign team will not be deterred by such baseless attacks, as they remain focused on delivering a resounding endorsement during Saturday’s election.

Attached to this statement is the original story from 2020, shedding light on the stockpile of cash incident and providing context to refute the false claims being made.

The Bawumia team encourages citizens to review the facts before taking part in spreading misinformation.

The Bawumia campaign concludes by reiterating their unwavering resolve and confidence in achieving a successful outcome in the upcoming election.

