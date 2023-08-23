E-VAT System Coming

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is planning to introduce an e-VAT system to enhance voluntary compliance and enforce tax laws.

The GRA’s Enforcement Unit recently conducted test purchases in various parts of Accra, during which it was discovered that some companies were selectively issuing VAT receipts or not issuing them at all.

As a result, representatives of these companies were arrested and will face further investigation and prosecution.

Joseph Annan, the Area Enforcement Manager of GRA in charge of Accra Central, explained that the e-VAT system will allow officers to monitor companies’ activities in real-time from their offices, eliminating the need for field visits.

He emphasized that adhering to tax laws is not only a civic responsibility but also a way for taxpayers to contribute to the development of the country.

Annan commended the public for their support and encouraged them to continue helping the GRA generate the necessary revenue for development. The GRA will continue to conduct unannounced visits to ensure full compliance with tax regulations.

By Vincent Kubi