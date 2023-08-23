Protect Airport Lands- Bawumia Charges GACL

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed concern over encroachment on airport lands, warning that it threatens the future expansion of Ghana’s airports and could hamper rescue efforts in the unlikely event of an accident.

Dr Bawumia charged authorities, especially the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) and the Lands Commission, to ensure that airport lands are protected for future expansion projects.

He emphasized the need for these authorities to work closely together to ensure that airport lands are properly protected and managed for future airport expansion, as well as to safeguard lives and property in the event of an accident occurring at or around the airport enclave.

The Vice President made this call while commissioning the Tamale International Airport Phase II Project, which has now been completed.

The approximately $70 million project is expected to enhance access to markets for the local agriculture industry, as well as enhance tourism and attract passengers from neighboring countries.

By Vincent Kubi