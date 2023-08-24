Wangara Community Paramount Chief Marks 40 Years Of Leadership

Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Gado Watara the paramount of Wangara community in Ghana over the weekend, celebrated the 40th anniversary of his throne in Kumasi ,the garden city of west Africa .

Participants were dressed in traditional cloths and regalia in a true display of African culture and was marked by traditional drumming and dancing to show showcase the tourism potential of the community .

Speaking in an interview with Alternative Ghana News Network, the event organizer Mr. Amin Ibrahim reiterates the palace willingness to annually organize what he described as , the humanitarian program geared towards celebrating the leadership of Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim’s contribution for the development of Zongo so as to attract tourists from around the world to visit the community.

The one week program with the theme ‘Tolerance, Understanding, And Peaceful Coexistence A Prerequisite For Zongo Development Through Education Particularly For The Girl-Child’.

Chief Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim has over the years contributed immensely towards the promotion of education in Ashanti Region of Ghana ,and did not only played a fatherly role but pioneered for attracting Zongo youth to the renowned Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi.

The event was marked by sharing of foods, and donation of items for the deprived segment of the populace .