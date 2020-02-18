Fresh Arrest Over Kasoa Cops Murders

Eric Kojo Dua

A suspect has been re-arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of the two police officers at Buduburam, near Kasoa in the Central Region last year.

Michael Sarfo Ani was picked up initially as one of the suspects who allegedly aided the main suspect, Eric Kojo Dua, in firing a weapon at two police officers who were on a patrol duty, killing them in the process.

In October last year, the fresh suspect together with Kwasi Adjei, aka Kay, were hauled before a Kaneshie Magistrate Court charged with conspiracy in the murder of Sgt. Michael Dzamasi, a service driver, and L/Cpl Awal Mohammed at a place called Big Apple at Buduburam.

The two — Michael, Kay and another one called Theophilus — were said to have gone into hiding after the murder of the two policemen.

However, the three were later discharged by the court as the prosecution decided to drop the charge against them. But following what the prosecution led by ASP Sylvester Asare stated to be some “new developments”, Sarfo Ani has been re-arrested as a suspect in the murder of the two officers.

Bill of Indictment

Appearing before the court yesterday, ASP Asare told the court presided over by Magistrate Rosemond Agyiri that they had intended to file the Bill of Indictment on Eric Kojo Dua within this week but they have not been able to do so “due to a new development in the matter.”

He said the police needed to do some more investigations in the wake of the latest development and the fact that the suspect had been re-arrested and pleaded with the court to give them some time to carry out the investigation.

ASP Asare assured the court that they would ensure they sort out the issues by the time they appear before the court again on March 2, 2020.

Kwame Owusu who held the brief for Augustines Obuor said the defence had no objection but urged the police to expedite their investigations so the case could move forward.

Murder Case

The two police officers were killed on August 28 and initially it was speculated that it was armed robbers who perpetrated the heinous crime but it turned out later that Kojo Dua was on a revenge mission.

The policemen were on Task Force duties on the Kasoa-Winneba highway when the main suspect, Kojo Dua, and the other three people on board an unregistered Toyota Camry blatantly ignored the signal of the officers to stop and sped off.

Other events led to Kojo Dua shooting and killing both officers who had since been laid to rest.

Kojo Duah was on the run after the deadly incident and was arrested on the Senchi Bridge on Saturday, August 31, in the Eastern Region less than 72 hours after the crime was committed.

He is reported to have said he killed Sgt. Dzamesi out of revenge for the death of his mother because he was convinced that the deceased policeman was responsible for it.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak