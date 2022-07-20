Full list: CAF Awards Final Nominees

The Confederation of African Football will on Thursday award players from the region on Thursday in Rabat, Morroco.
Here is the final list of contenders ahead of the ceremony in Rabat on Thursday (1900 GMT):
Men
Player of the Year
Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy (both SEN), Mohamed Salah (EGY)
Club Player of the Year
Aliou Dieng, Mohamed el Shenawy (both Al Ahly/EGY), Achraf Dari (Wydad Casablanca/MAR)
Young Player of the Year
Karim Konate (CIV), Hannibal Mejbri (TUN), Pape Matar Sarr (SEN)
Coach of the Year
Aliou Cisse (SEN), Walid Regragui (Wydad), Carlos Queiroz (EGY)
National team of the Year
Cameroon, Egypt, Senegal
Club of the Year
Renaissance Berkane, Wydad (both MAR), Ahly
Women
Player of the Year
Grace Chanda (ZAM), Ajara Njoya (CMR), Asisat Oshoala (NGR)
Club Player of the Year
Andile Dlamini, Bambanani Mbane (both Mamelodi Sundowns/RSA), Evelyn Badu (Sekondi Hasaacas/GHA)
Young Player of the Year
Badu, Doris Boaduwaa (both GHA), Yasmine Zouhir (MAR)
Coach of the Year
Desiree Ellis (RSA), Bruce Mwape (ZAM), Reynald Pedros (MAR), Jerry Tshabalala (Sundowns)
Club of the Year
AS FAR (MAR), Hasaacas, Sundowns
National team of the Year
Winner to be announced after Cup of Nations final between Morocco and South Africa in Rabat on Saturday
AFP