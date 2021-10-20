Funny Face Remanded For Mental Analysis

A Kaneshie Magistrate Court has committed comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng aka Funny Face into a mental facility for mental examination.

This followed his arrest for threatening to kill the mother of his twins and later commit suicide.

The accused had used his Instagram account to issue the threat and insulted some other individuals in the same video which has landed him in trouble again.

Funny Face has been charged with one count of threat of death and has had his plea reserved pending a report on his mental health.

ASP Sylvester Asare who led the prosecution also pleaded with the court for an order for Funny Face’s body fluid to be taken for a substance abuse examination.

The accused will return to court on November 10, 2021.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak