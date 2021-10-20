Gov’t Takes Ghana Card Registration To Public Workers

The government is to set up designated points to facilitate the registration of public sector employees for the Ghana Card.

Public sector staff has been encouraged to register with the National Identification Authority (NIA) as quickly as possible if they have not already done so.

However, the directive by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) for all public sector workers to register with the National Identification Authority (NIA) and obtain a Ghana Card or forfeit their salaries by December 1, 2021, has been put on hold.

Instead, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has been tasked to port the names of public sector workers in their existing database onto the National Identification Authority (NIA) platform and thereafter, inform the various institutions of any unregistered staff that may exist.

The latest decision was arrived at following a meeting by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Finance, the CAGD, and the leadership of organized labour representing public sector workers on CAGD payroll.

