Pathfinder Trains Corporate Organizations on Change Creation

Mark Lawrence (First left) with representatives of Corporate Institutions

Pathfinder Performance Limited, a human resource development organization based in the United Kingdom (UK), has held a one-day training workshop for selected corporate entities in the country.

The training, which took place at the Mendiata Hotel in Accra, engaged over 30 corporate institutions on leadership development and change creation activities for increased sales and production.

The training, themed, “Building and Promoting Businesses through Innovative Ideas” was also to introduce Pathfinder to the business community in Ghana.

Lead Pathfinder Facilitator, Mark Lawrence, led participants through leadership development, people motivation and organizational change.

He said Pathfinder believes in people learning from experiencing real situations, consequences and achievements and by being fully engaged in the learning process hence the need for the practical workshop.

Touching on why motivation is critical in enhancing a team’s performance, Mr. Lawrence said “we would never claim to be able to ‘fix’ a particular team at a particular moment in time. We work to create a deep awareness of the dynamics of teams.”

“Whether the delivery from Pathfinder is a one-off event or part of a longer term program, we aim to provide skills and learning for individuals that can be translated into the real world, to ensure that benefits are sustained even when the team changes,” he added.

He explained that Pathfinder’s Bespoke Leadership programme is designed to unearth the competencies and behaviors that align to a company’s culture and ensure that programmes designed combines psychometrics, experiential learning, facilitation, coaching, management/leadership theory, practical application, business simulation, and motivational tasksfor better performance.

Mr. Lawrence also mentioned that the business case for employee engagement is clear adding that leaders and managers who inspire and engage their employees are more likely to realize the full potential of their workforce, unlock hidden talent and maximize business performance.

“It is easy to forget the ‘people’ element in challenging times with sights often focused solely on hitting targets. Yet, the cost of replacing lost staff, let alone accounting for learning curves and business down time, are a significant factor when considering the impact of low employee engagement,” he stated.

Communication specialist, Charles Osei Asibey, also advised the participants to pay particular attention to their brand equity and also encouraged them to seek professional help whenever the need arises since the dynamics of doing business is drastically changing.