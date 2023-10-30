Fury Claims Controversial Split Decision Win

Tyson Fury (R) is knocked down by a huge left from Francis Ngannou before recovering to avoid humiliation in Saudi Arabia

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury claimed a controversial split decision victory over former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, 37, put Fury on the canvas in round three after connecting with a left hook.

But while one judge scored it 95-94 in favour of Ngannou, two gave it to Fury at 96-93 and 95-94.

Fury’s WBC heavyweight belt was not on the line.

“That definitely wasn’t in the script,” Fury told TNT Sports.

“I got caught round the back of the head [for the knockdown]. I wasn’t hurt. I got up and got back to my boxing.

“He’s an awkward man and a good puncher and I respect him a lot. He’s given me one of my toughest fights of the last 10 years.”

Fury seemed content with a slow start as he looked to get a read on his opponent.

Fury got a first taste of Ngannou’s power in round two, though, as a cut opened on the forehead of the Gypsy King when he ate a left hook.

Fury’s face carried the damage as the final bell rang and Ngannou’s corner held his arms up high in the expectation that he was on the verge of pulling off the biggest shock in boxing.

But the scorecards controversially fell in favour of the seasoned boxer, who won the commemorative ‘Riyadh champion’ belt and extended his unbeaten record to 35 – winning 34 and drawing one.