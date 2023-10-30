Ghanaians Bid Ga Manye Farewell

President Akufo-Addo at the late Ga Manye funeral

Hundreds of Ghanaians and members of the international community including diplomats on Saturday joined the Ga Traditional Council to bid a final farewell to the late queen mother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

The funeral, which was preceded by a series of Ga traditional rites during the week, also saw the closure of shops and markets centres in the Central Business Districts (CBDs), sparing the city the usual hassle and bustle.

The funeral was held early in the morning at the forecourt of the Ga Traditional Council and was characterised by drumming and dancing, firing of musketry as well as display of numerous performances, with the Ga culture in full flight.

It also offered the families, friends, loved ones both in Ghana and abroad to pay homage to the late queen mother of the Ga State before her final interment.

Present at the ceremony described by many as historic were President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Samira Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Minister for National Security, Kan Dapaah, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, and National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim.

Others include past and current Members of Parliament, Ministers of State, ambassadors, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), and paramount chiefs from various traditional areas of the country among others.

Other notable individuals present at the funeral rites that also saw the display of other cultures include the immediate past Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Elizabeth Sackey, Sheikh I C Quaye, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, Mike Oquaye Jnr and former MP for Tema West, Naa Toshie Addo.

Other individuals spotted also include former NDC Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Alfred Oko Vanderpuye, Campaign Manager for the NDC’s presidential candidate, Joshua Alabi, and Nii Lantey Vanderpuye among others.

The clergy, traditional leaders including chiefs from the various traditional areas such as Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, II, chiefs from Okuapeman, Akwamu, representatives of various bodies including GUTA, student unions, among several others were also present to commiserate with the Ga State.

Former Member of Parliament for Tema Central, Titus Nii Kwartei Glover on behalf of President Akufo-Addo presented an amount of GH¢100,000, assorted drinks and liquor, including bottles of schnapps, whisky, packs of water, while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) also donated GH¢10,000 to the Ga Traditional Council towards the funeral.

Apart from various donations from individuals and groups including the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), led by its CEO, Dr. Okoe Boye, and GUTA, a delegation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by Joshua Alabi on behalf of former President John Mahama also donated an amount of GH¢25,000, assorted drinks and packs of water.

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan and MP for Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye on behalf of Parliament also donated an amount of GH¢20,000 to support the funeral rites.

A delegation of some Ashanti chiefs led by Obrempong Nana Konadu Yiadom Kumanin IV, Konahene of the Asante kingdom on behalf of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, amidst display of Ashanti culture and regalia also presented some amount of money and assorted drinks and water to the Ga Traditional Council.

Officiating minister for the interment service, Rt. Rev. Dr. Daniel Sylvanus Mensah Torto, the Anglican Bishop of Accra, who delivered a sermon on ‘love’, admonished Ghanaians especially the Ga community to endeavour to love each other. He described love as the greatest commandment expected of mankind.

He said people should not profess to love with their mouth while reacting negatively towards their neighbours. People, he said, should show love by their deeds and to emulate the life of Jesus Christ while on earth.

Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, in his tribute described the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III as a committed person who did not only work towards the development of Ga communities but initiated various projects that helped improve education, especially for girls in the Ga State.

He said the late queen mother, who accepted the mantle of leadership at the age of 29, would be missed for “demonstrating the essence of Ga Royalty through her commitment to her people, especially women, as the longest reigning queen of the Ga State for 60 years.”

He, however, assured the Ga communities that her ideals and legacies would be remembered, and beliefs pursued for the progress, unity, peace as well as prosperity of the Ga State.

The late queen mother of the Ga State died on December 26, 2022 in Accra at the age of 88.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah