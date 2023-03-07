Ga Mantse, Latter-Day Saints Donate To Children’s Hospital

Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II with officials of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints presenting the items to the hospital

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II in collaboration with the Latter-Day Saints Charities, a humanitarian wing of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, have donated some medical equipment to the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra.

The medical equipment worth over GH¢700,000 include one Drager Fabius Plus Anesthesia machine, two Drager baby incubator, and one Printer-HP laser jet Pro MFP-M428FDW.

The rest are five laptops, five APC Back-Ups, five Dell Ram desktop computer and system unit.

Presenting the items at a brief ceremony at the forecourt of the hospital in Accra Friday, the Ga Mantse said the gesture was a joint independence day gift from his office and the church to enhance the quality of healthcare delivery at the hospital.

He expressed profound gratitude to the church for their immense contribution towards the development of Accra, including the provision of water, various interventions in sanitation, provision of healthcare facilities amongst others.

He used the occasion to assure the people of his outfit’s readiness to work on legacy projects associated with the country’s independence such as schools, and landmark buildings that are now in serious state of disrepair.

He said the timing was deliberate as it also helped them to remember heroic individuals such as ex-service men like Sgt. Adjetey, Ako Adjei, and other heroines like Naa Dedei Ashikilinsha, and Theodora Okoh among several others.

Elder Gifford Nielsen, President, Africa West Area of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, for his part, also said the gesture was in fulfillment of a vision by the church and the office of the Ga Mantse to support children at the hospital who may have one form of health problem or the other, especially during child birth.

He cited the biblical example of Jesus Christ who gave priority to children while on earth, hence the need for them to extend a hand to the hospital as well.

He commended the king for his initiative, his representation and an opportunity for the partnership to make life a little better for the children and their families.

The medical superintendent at the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital, Dr. Maame Yaa Nyarko, on behalf of the management of the hospital, thanked the Ga Mantse and the church for the intervention.

She said the facility located in the heart of the business district has outgrown its population, as patients who sought assistance continue to increase, particularly from the urban poor.

Dr. Nyarko explained that the increased patients flow to the facility has not only affected the funds generated but also the structures, equipment, consumables and human resource.

She, therefore, lauded the efforts of the two and assured them the equipment would be maintained well and used for its intended purposes.

The Metro Director of Health Services, Dr. Abena Okoh, in her remarks, appealed for support from individuals and organisations to fix some dilapidated parts of the 97-year-old hospital, which serves as the main referral hospital for the Greater Accra Region.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah