Barima Okyere Boateng

Private legal practioner, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has lost his father.

Barima Okyere Boateng I, known in private life as Dr. J. F. Otchere-Darko, per obituary, died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Monday, April 12, 2021.

He is said to have passed on after a short illness.

His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the Ayoko Royal Family, Juaben and New Juaben, the obituary revealed.

Gabby is a cousin of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

By Melvin Tarlue