GABI Calls For Bold Africa Economic Narrative

The Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) issued its Unstoppable Africa 2024 Executive Summary, shedding light on transformative strategies and solutions to reshape Africa’s financial narrative and accelerate economic growth.

The report highlights GABI’s call for the development of an inclusive financing model to address Africa’s unique challenges, focusing on concessional financing, attracting private sector investment and mobilizing domestic resources as essential mechanisms to unlock the continent’s potential.

The report also stresses the importance of African institutions taking the lead in changing global risk perceptions and supporting innovative financial solutions to de-risk projects and secure long-term investments.

In its third year, GABI’s annual flagship event, Unstoppable Africa, has firmly established itself as the premier Africa-focused event in New York during the United Nations General Assembly high-level opening week, drawing interest and participation from global leaders.

United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the UN Global Compact Sanda Ojiambo, said, “The GABI 2024 Executive Summary captures the transformative outcomes of the highly successful ‘Unstoppable Africa’ event, reflecting the ground breaking solutions and impactful discussions that transpired.

GABI 2024 Key Findings

The report focused on significant achievements in the energy sector, such as the Mission 300 initiative, which aims to provide clean energy access to 300 million Africans by 2030.

It highlights successful examples from Togo, Mauritania, and Ghana, where distributed renewable energy solutions such as mini-grids are significantly expanding energy access to rural and underserved communities.

The vital role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa’s energy transition is stressed, along with the need to empower these enterprises by bridging gaps in finance and climate action knowledge.

In the realm of digital transformation, the report accentuates the continent’s rapid technological adoption and youthful population as key drivers for economic growth.

It also focused on comprehensive digital upskilling programmes that are equipping African youth with the necessary skills to thrive in a digital economy.

It highlighted the potential of Africa’s vibrant fashion, film, music, and entertainment sectors to deliver jobs, boost tourism, and build the African brand.

In the sports sector, the report stated the need for modern infrastructure and the establishment of continental leagues to enhance economic growth, social cohesion, and cultural diplomacy. It spotlights initiatives like the Queens of the Continent Foundation and the NBA Africa Startup Accelerator Award, which are creating opportunities for young athletes and entrepreneurs.

GABI 2025

This year, GABI will convene the 4th edition of Unstoppable Africa on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at Marriott Marquis Hotel in Mid-Town Manhattan, New York City on Sunday and Monday 21-22 September 2025.

Once again, the convening will bring together the private sector, governments, policymakers, global and regional stakeholders to develop actionable frameworks for Africa’s development.

Additionally, GABI plans on hosting several GABI Bridges events throughout the year, including a side event at the Africa CEO Forum on May 12 -13 Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. These engagements will provide focused discussions on specific topics, building up to the flagship forum in September.