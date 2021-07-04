Gabon Sentences 3 Soldiers To 15 Years In Over Failed Coup

Gabon has sentenced three soldiers to 15 years in jail.

The soldiers were jailed over their involvement with a 2019 failed coup.

They include Lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang, a member of the elite Republican Guard.

It would be recalled that they went on state television on January 7, 2019, calling for a “public uprising.”

But they failed to overthrow the civilian government.

As part of punishment for their attempts to overthrow the government, they were also fined 31 million CFA francs (47,000 euros).

By Melvin Tarlue