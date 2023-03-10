Gadangme Muslims Observe Prophet’s Birthday

Scores of Gadangme Muslims under the leadership of Sultan Ahmed Nii Nortey Caesar last Monday converged at Kwashieman in the Greater Accra Region to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed.

The maiden celebration held by the Gadangme Muslim Council was hosted by Sultan Ahmed Nii Nortey Caesar, who is an accomplished public relations practitioner and the Dzasetse for the Gadangme Muslim community.

Maulid al-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, is celebrated on the 12th day of the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi’al Awwal.

The colourful ceremony was characterised by prayers, singing of Islamic songs, sharing of food among others.

Groups and individuals also eulogised Nii Nortey Caesar, describing him as an example of an individual who has supported humanity, especially the less privileged in society in conformity with one of major teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

According to them, the Gadangme Muslim community should not only commend him but should also emulate his exemplary leadership traits.

The host, Sultan Nii Nortey Caesar, in his remarks, said Prophet Mohammed while on earth enjoined all humanity, especially Muslims, to love each other and live peacefully among themselves irrespective of their religious persuasions or geographic boundaries.

That, according to him, was imperative for all Muslims, hence his decision to host the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed to draw Muslims together, especially the Gadangme community, while commending the National Chief Imam and his predecessors for their role and contribution to Islam.

“Unity in diversity is Islam, unity in diversity is the nature and character of Prophet Mohammed, why must I be at loggerheads with the Christian and my fellow Muslim while I continue to offer prayers daily,” he added.

He also advised Muslims, particularly the leadership in various communities, to forge ahead for Islam to thrive regardless of dissenting opinions and differences on issues in the past.

Naa ye Wulomo, Chief Priest of the Ga State, for his part, said Islam was associated with righteousness from its inception by Prophet Mohammed.

He, therefore, called on all Muslims on the occasion that marks the birth of Prophet Mohammed to eschew all forms of negative practices that has the tendency to question the Muslim faith.

Present at the event include notable individuals, chiefs, and groups such as the Council of Zongo Chiefs, Council of Gadangme Muslim Chiefs, Dzaasetse of Gbawe, and the Greater Accra Chief Imam.

Others include Muslims from Madina, Adenta, Prampram, Nungua, Afienya, Osu, Apollonia, Eastern Region and several other Islamic scholars.