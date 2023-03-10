You Must Have Tough Skin To Date Me- Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene

Musician Kuami Eugene has served notice to his prospective girlfriend to expect the worse in their relationship.

This is because according to him, dating him doesn’t come easy. He said any woman who wishes to be in a relationship with him must have tough skin and the ability to withstand hatred from a section of the public.

The self-proclaimed Rockstar made this known while speaking with Sika Osei on Lynx TV.

“I am not dating… Right now, I know dating me will be very difficult. You should have tough skin to date me…Currently, women, girls, and everyone including men want to have one person to themselves…If you wanna have me to yourself, it’s gonna take some sacrifices because people won’t just allow you to. They won’t allow you to have Kuami all for yourself. You’ll get a lot of haters… people are gonna hurt you, they will come at you,” he said.

“They are going to come at you. They won’t make you have Kuami Eugene all to yourself, because that is when gossip and hatred will set in. People will say all sorts of bad things about me to you, for you to leave,”

The ‘Wish me well’ hitmaker bragged. “Everybody wants a piece of me. It is what it is…I am attracted to smart and neat people”.

The singer cum songwriter cited how men and women of today want their partners all to themselves and how that might be impossible on his side.

Answering the question, do you have a spec? The musician made known that he is attracted to smart and neat people just like he is. Nevertheless, he indicated that he gives people the freedom to be who they are regardless of his spec.