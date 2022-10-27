Galamsey Deals Big Blow To GWCL

The current state of the Pra River

THE GHANA Water Company Limited (GWCL) says it now has to use about 60 bags of aluminium sulphate to treat water from the Pra River to make it potable.

According to the company, it used 20 bags of aluminium sulphate to treat water from the Pra River for residents of Sekondi-Takoradi prior to the onset of alarming galamsey operations.

A Communications Officer for the GWCL in the Western and Central Regions, Nana Yaw Barnie, who stated this in an interview with journalists, said GWCL has had to increase the quantity of the aluminum sulphate due to the activities of illegal miners or ‘galamseyers’ which have polluted the river.

He said this is for the Daboase treatment plant alone where water from the Pra River is treated for the people of Sekondi-Takoradi.

He mentioned that illegal mining activities in the area have continued to destroy water bodies in the region.

“So, the River Pra that serves as drinking water for the people of Sekondi-Takoradi has now been contaminated and polluted with various chemicals from all the galamsey activities,” he explained.

He said in the Western Region, apart from the River Pra, the Bonsa River which also serves as a source of drinking water for residents in Tarkwa, has also suffered the same fate and taking a toll on the GWCL.

He said the company now spent more money on treating water for public consumption.

He added that the company now uses about 10 bags of aluminium sulphate to treat the Bonsa River which was not the case some time ago.

On whether or not the increased quantities of aluminium sulphate could have any adverse effect on the health of the people, he indicated there were no known side effects to the consumers.

