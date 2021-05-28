Gambo Out With Love Song ‘Beautiful’ Featuring Sefa

Talented Ghanaian rapper, songwriter and singer, Bashir Annan, widely known as Gambo, is out with a new single, a follow-up to his hit track ‘Drip’.

The new single dubbed: “Beautiful” features Ghanaian songstress, Sefa.

‘Beautiful’ was produced by DJ Kwamzy, mixed and mastered by MikeMillsOnEm.

In the song which is a potential hit, Gambo spoke about the heartbreak he suffered in the hands of his ex-girlfriend.

He is deeply emotional about the song.

According to him, the song is one that anyone who has experienced a broken-heart can listen to and console themselves.

The track is off his Extended Play (EP).

https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/h6NLcsHZy57XDRbx5

He recorded the song when he was in love and suffered a brutal broken-heart.

Earlier this year when Gambo released the ‘Drip’official video believed to be the most expensive music video for 2021 so far, Gambo made it clear that there was a song for everyone on his upcoming EP.

‘Drip’ saw Gambo recruiting the services of celebrated Ghanaian recording artist, Ayigbe Edem.

‘Drip’ was premiered at 4syte TV premises in Accra on Friday, February 26, 2021 and is well positioned to take the Ghanaian music industry by storm.

The premiere attracted several A-list artists, with live performances from Kechi and others.

‘Drip’ was the first song off Gambo’s Extended Play. The banger is available on all major streaming platforms including YouTube, Audiomack.

The EP was launched on April 9, 2021.

‘Drip’ was produced by popular Ghanaian record producer, Fortune Dane.

Starring in ‘Drip’ official video are curvaceous Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, and social media sensation, Shugatiti.

Moesha and Edem were both in attendance at the premiere, which saw music lovers thrilled to great songs and performances from Gambo himself and other artists who came to support him.

‘Drip’ official video was shot on the seventh floor of the leading hotel in Ghana, Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

The video perfectly showcases the luxurious side of Ghana, and is comparable to music videos of top American recording artists.