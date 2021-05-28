Ghana Begins Mercury-Free Mining

A number of Mercury-free mining equipment have been handed over to the Association of Small Scale Miners.

This marks the beginning of Mercury-free Mining in Ghana, says Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Mireku Duker.

Speaking at the handing over of the equipment on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the head office of Minerals Commission in Accra, Mr. Duker called for the protection of the environment and river bodies.

The equipment has the capacity to recover gold 90%, according to the Minerals Commission which presented the equipment to the Association as part of efforts to sanitize the small scale mining sector and protect the environment and water bodies.

In all, seven of the Commodity Monitor Mercury-free mining machines were presented to the miners by Mr. Duker on behalf of the Minerals Commission.

Mr. Duker reiterated that the machines were dedicated and commissioned at the National Dialogue on Small Scale Mining, held a few weeks ago.

He stated that Government was not only regularising the mining sector but fighting to ensure that there was a serene environment for locals to make money.

He added that it was time to tackle illegal mining in River bodies and forest reserves.

Mr. Duker said the seven equipment are going to be used on a pilot basis.

Former Board Chairman of Minerals Commission, S.K. Boafo, said about a thousand of the machines were needed for miners nationwide.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Minerals Commission, Martin Ayisi, stated that the machines can be used for alluvial, rock, and combo (both rock and alluvial) mining.

The pollution of river bodies by mercury through mining activities has been a major problem.

By Melvin Tarlue