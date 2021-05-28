Government launches One student, One Tree Initiative

Government has launched a new initiative aimed at encouraging students to plant and nurture trees.

The initiative was launched by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Accra High School.

The initiative forms part of the Green Ghana Project and seeks to help in the restoration of Ghana’s forest cover.

According to Mr Jinapor, data show that Ghana was fast loosing its vegetative cover due to illegal mining, deforestation and other human activities.

Describing the rate of depletion as frightening, he explained that it required drastic interventions to forestall the dangers associated with menace.

He revealed that the government was employing various strategies to address the challenges including clamping down on the human actives and planting and nurturing trees to replace the destroyed vegetation.

According to him, the Green Ghana project was designed with the objective to plant more than five million trees from June 11 across the country.

He stated that the one student one tree initiative was an innovative way to get all persons including students on board in planting more trees and making the Green Ghana project a success.

Mr Jinapor added that initiative was to create a sense of ownership among Ghanaian students saying that “students are the future and it is important they’re made part of the re-building for the future and own it.”

He called for enhanced collaboration with all stakeholders to promote re-vegetation of the country.

On his part, Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum observed that the emergence of global warming was a wake up call to Ghana to plant more trees.

Already, he noted that the country was recording high temperatures due to the impact of global warming and urged all to participate in planting trees.

“Planting a tree is saving Ghana and saving the world at large. The future belongs to the youth and so the youth must be involved in increasing the forest cover,” he added.

He said the Ministry and its subordinate were ready and prepared to plant more trees to make Ghana green.

Headmistress of Accra High School, Rev. Mrs Lydia Anim Nketia, said it was time to reverse the rising trend of deforestation and other activities that harm Ghana’s forest cover.

By Melvin Tarlue