Namibian President, First Lady Diagnosed with coronavirus

The President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, has tested positive for coronavirus.

His wife, the First Lady of Namibia, Monica Geingos, has also been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Their positive results come just weeks Mr Geingob informed the World Health Organization (WHO) that “vaccine apartheid” presented a growing risk of worsening the pandemic across Africa.

The told his well wishers via his official Twitter handle that

“I vainly tried to thank you individually until my finger got tired from typing. @FirstLadyNam and I are holding on well and your outpouring of support for our recovery is truly appreciated. God Bless You.”

By Melvin Tarlue