British police have stumbled on a bitcoin mine while searching for a cannabis farm.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the British police raided a warehouse expecting to find a cannabis farm.

Instead, they reportedly found banks of computers illegally siphoning electricity to mine for bitcoin.

Reports say police in the West Midlands, England became suspicious after a drone detected a major heat source.

Accordingly, 100 computer units were seized.

By DGN Online