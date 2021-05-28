127 Police, Security Officers Murdered In Nigeria’s Biafra Crisis – Reports

Nigeria has reportedly recorded 127 of its police officers and other security personnel being killed in 2021 alone .

Local media reports said over two dozen police stations have been burnt.

Reports say Nigerian officials have blamed the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group.

According to reports, the group whose members are predominantly Igbo, has rejected the accusations.

About one million Igbo people died in the 30-month civil war that erupted in July 1967 when Biafra leader Emeka Odumegwu-Ojuku declared a breakaway independent state.

Reports say there are growing fears in Nigeria’s southeast following renewed separatist violence.

By Melvin Tarlue