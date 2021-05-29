Caregiver Caged Over Baby’s Death

A Caregiver at Happy Bloomers Crèche, Clara Yanyi-Ampah, who was in charge of an eleven-month old baby who died after maltreatment, has been remanded into Police custody.

This was after her arrest on Monday, May 24, 2021, to assist with investigations.

Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy DSP Effia Tenge, said, a report was received at Agbogba Police Station that at about 3pm, the father of the deceased had a call from Happy Bloomers Crèche, North Legon that his 11-month old daughter, Allegra Yaba Ackah Mensah, had fallen sick at school.

She said the father was informed that the child had been rushed to North Legon Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

DSP Tenge said the Police proceeded to the scene at North Legon Hospital and found the body of deceased lying in a supine position on a hospital bed.

She said the body was inspected and deposited at the Police Morgue for autopsy.

She said on Sunday May 23, 2021, at about 5:30pm, a Closed Circuit Television footage from the School, depicts the Caregiver’s feeding process of the kids including the deceased on that fateful Monday, May 17, 2021, and was handed over to the Police by the Proprietress for further investigations.

On Monday, May 24, 2021, the Caregiver, was then arrested to assist with investigations.

She said on the same day, at about 11:30am, post mortem examination was performed on the deceased by a Pathologist at the Police Hospital.

The body of deceased had since been released to the family.

GNA