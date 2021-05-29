Suspected Armed Robber Granted Bail

The people of Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region are wondering how a suspected leader of an alleged armed robbery gang was released by a court few hours after his arrest,

The suspect, Iddrisu Abugri, who was nabbed after an informant’s tip off on Wednesday morning, is alleged to have masterminded an robbery attack on a registered gold dealer at Zebilla.

He was however granted bail by a Bawku Magistrate Court.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Zebilla gathered that on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at about 8pm, masked armed robbers numbering about six on motorbikes invaded the residence of the gold dealer (name withheld) in his absence, and ordered his wife and children to show them where the dealer kept his money.

They ransacked the house, broke the money safe of the dealer, but found no money, and went on to shoot at the windscreen of his Toyota Hilux pick-up vehicle.

The robbers also inflicted deep wound on the head of the dealer’s son as well.

The GNA learnt that a Close Circuit-Television (CCTV) footages of the robbery was presented to the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in charge of the case to aid investigations.

When the GNA contacted the victim, who suspected foul play, he corroborated the robbery incident and expressed shock at the turn of events.

“How on earth can a suspect be released while investigation is ongoing in a serious case like this. I was deeply shocked that the suspect was granted bail. I definitely suspect foul play. I was the target, but fortunately I was not home at the time of the incident.

“I could have been killed if I was home at the time of the incident. Now that the suspect is left off the hook on bail, what is the guarantee that my life and that of members of my family are safe,” he said.

He disclosed that out of fear, some tenants in his house have packed out when they heard the suspect have been released as they envisaged possible attack on the house.

The dealer appealed to the powers that be, to intervene in the matter and ensure that due diligence and proper justice delivery is done to allay the fears of the community members.

The Upper East Public Relations Office of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko Okyere, confirmed the alleged robbery attack to the GNA, but could not immediately give more details.

GNA