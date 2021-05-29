UK Home Secretary To Visit Ghana

British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, is to visit Ghana on Wednesday, June 2, as part of the UK-Ghana security partnership.

A statement issued by the British High Commission in Accra, said Ghana was a priority country in the UK integrated review process to work with to further prosperity goals, democratic values and security interests and that the visit of Ms Patel was a concrete example.

It said while in Accra, the Home Secretary would announce the launch of a new Super Priority Visa (SPV).

“The Super Priority Visa will enable Ghanaians to receive a visa decision one working day after their application, making it easier and quicker for more business travellers, investors and tourists to visit the UK, boosting the growing number of businesses operating between the UK and Ghana.”