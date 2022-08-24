Gang-Rape Cop, Student Seek Bail

TWO SUSPECTS, including a policeman, who allegedly gang-raped a female student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are seeking bail.

Lawyers for the duo, one of them the now-interdicted policeman, Lance Corporal Frank Adu Poku and Joel Osei Owusu, have reportedly filed bail application at the High Court in Kumasi.

According to credible sources from the court, the Kumasi High Court is expected to sit on their bail application today, barring any last minute hitches.

Meanwhile, docket for the substantive case has since been submitted to the Attorney General’s (AG) Office for advice. This came to light when the accused persons appeared in court on Monday.

The Asokore Mampong District Court, which sat on the case on Monday, after some deliberations, eventually adjourned the case to September 6, 2022.

The two suspects, it would be recalled, were recently in the news for bad reasons after it emerged that they gang-raped a first-year female student of the KNUST in a hostel in Kumasi.

The two suspects were said to have also recorded the indecent act on a mobile phone, for reasons best known to themselves.

The victim, reportedly, blew the alarm after her ordeal, leading to the arrest of the two suspects, who are currently in the firm grips of the law.

