GAPI Praises Govt For COVID-19 Support

Enock Agyapong

The Management Board of the Ghana Association of Phonographic Industry (GAPI) has praised the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government following the extension of the COVID-19 relief support for the music industry.

According to GAPI, the government after the ravages suffered by the creative industries has been kind enough to offer five million cedis as grants to sustain the industry amid the pandemic.

Speaking to the media, the interim General Secretary of the association, Enock Agyapong said the grant is timely as music producers have over the successive years suffered from various challenges confronting them as a fraternity.

“This is a welcome relief and highly commendable coming from the government. Members of GAPI will put the money to good use while continuous engagement is ongoing to restructure the music industry for more investment to flow into the system for more quality music to be put on the market,” Mr. Agyapong said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke