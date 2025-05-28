GAUA-UDS Declares Indefinite Strike Over Allowances

GAUA-UDS members addressing journalists in Tamale

The Executives of the University for Development Studies (UDS) branch of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA-UDS), have declared an indefinite strike action with immediate effect.

According to them, the strike decision follows the unilateral directive by Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) on April 28, 2025 to stop the payment of office-holding allowances of GAUA-UDS members serving in management and leadership positions in the UDS.

The GAUA-UDS members noted that the directive, issued without consultation or engagement with GAUA-UDS, undermines long-established conditions of service and violates the principles of fairness, dialogue, and mutual respect.

The President of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA-UDS), Dr. Stephanie Adongo, addressing journalists indicated that it is ironic that GTEC, which approved the offices with headships in a letter dated September 18, 2023, would turn around to issue a new contrary directive overturning its own earlier decision without recourse to engagement and dialogue with the affected parties.

“This is in spite of a letter dated April 25, 2025 from GAUA National Executive Committee to the Hon. Minister of Education calling for the Hon. Minister’s intervention on the issue of office-holding allowances.

“The withdrawal of the office-holding allowances has severely affected one hundred and eight (108) members of GAUA-UDS. Indeed, with this heartless withdrawal of allowances, some members of the GAUA-UDS would not be able to subsist to the next salary pay day,” she added.

She disclosed that GAUA-UDS held an emergency meeting on Monday, May 26, 2025 with its members, and the resolution was that, in the face of the bad-faith action by GTEC, effective Tuesday, May 27, 2025, GAUA-UDS has withdrawn all services and responsibilities until the directive to withhold the allowances is withdrawn, and the withheld allowances are paid.

Dr. Adongo called for a Ministerial Committee to be set up to develop a framework for the payment of office-holding position allowances and other matters concerning the welfare of members.

“We wish to state for emphasis and unequivocally that this strike will remain in force until the said directive is withdrawn, the withheld allowances are restored and paid, and constructive dialogue is initiated to resolve the matter in good faith,” she added.

Mr. Abubakari Abdul Nasir, a graduate who travelled from Wa in the Upper West Region to the University for Development Studies to collect his certificate, expressed his disappointment regarding the ongoing strike.

He urged the government to urgently address the situation with the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA-UDS).

“I just arrived from Wa to collect my certificate and I was told they are on strike, after spending hours traveling to Tamale. Now I’m confused and don’t know what to do next, so I will appeal to government to try and resolve the issue,” he stated.

FROM Eric Kombat, Dungu