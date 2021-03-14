Gays Raise Funds To Buy Office

Following the closure of their office recently, the LGBT+ Rights group in Ghana is now raising funds to purchase its own office.
In a tweet, the group announced the establishment of the LGBT Rights Ghana Community Support Fund.
The target is to raise $100,000 to purchase its office space. The group has already raised $37,113 and seems determined to acquire the office space despite majority of Ghanaians opposing the move.
It would be recalled that police recently raided the office of the LGBT+ Rights Ghana.
LGBT+ Rights Ghana announced the raid on their office in a post on their Official Instagram page.
The raid came after calls by some religious bodies, citizens and traditional leaders for the closure of the office.
Thank you so much for giving. We appreciate every coin. #TogetherWeBuild #QueerGhanaianLivesMatter 🇬🇭🏳️🌈#GhanaGetsBetter pic.twitter.com/XlnumDXkoY
— LGBT+ Rights Ghana (@LGBTRightsGhana) March 13, 2021
By Melvin Tarlue