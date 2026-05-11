GCB Bank Flies Customers To FIFA World Cup

The winners in a group photo

GCB Bank PLC has taken football fever to another level after rewarding five lucky customers with an all-expenses-paid trip to the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The grand finale of the bank’s popular ‘Pa-To-Pa’ Promo was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, bringing together customers, bank officials, media personalities and representatives of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The nationwide savings campaign, launched in December last year, rewarded customers who consistently deposited multiples of GH¢300 into their accounts, with the ultimate prize being the chance to travel abroad to support the black stars at the global football showpiece.

Speaking at the ceremony, Executive Head of Retail Banking at GCB, Sina Kamagate, said the concept behind the campaign was inspired by football and Ghana’s love for the game.

“We know how Ghanaians love soccer, so we created a platform where customers could participate by simply doing what they normally do,” he said.

He explained that the ‘Pa-To-Pa’ theme was influenced by the passing style associated with top football clubs and the expected style of play of the Black Stars.

According to him, four winners earned their places through accumulated points, while one lucky customer was selected through a special draw to ensure inclusivity.

“One person could have just one point and still make it. Today, that customer is also going to the USA and Canada to watch football,” he said.

Managing Director of GCB Bank, Farihan Alhassan, described the promo as a huge success, revealing that thousands of customers embraced the challenge throughout the five-month campaign.

“When we launched this campaign, our goal was simple encourage customers to save for things that matter. Today, five customers will enjoy a fully sponsored trip to the United States, Canada and Mexico to cheer the Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup,” he said.

“We are paying for their visas, tickets and transportation. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our loyal customers,” he added.

The bank also rewarded 15 other customers with consolation prizes including smart TVs, chest freezers, cookers, washing machines, laptops and other electronic appliances.

Liability Products Manager at GCB Bank, Richard Wobil, disclosed that over 593,000 customers participated in the promotion nationwide.

He explained that customers accumulated points based on deposits maintained in their accounts over time, with the top savers automatically qualifying for the World Cup trip.

“Out of 593,000 customers, one lucky customer emerged through the draw supervised by the NLA. Only God knows how fortunate he is,” he remarked.

An official of the NLA, Nancy Brew, assured participants that the selection process was fair and transparent.

One of the winners, Auntie Bertha, could not hide her excitement after receiving the news.

“I am very grateful to GCB for this opportunity. I will continue saving and encourage others to participate because this is real,” she said.

A Sports Desk Report