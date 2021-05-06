Georgina Rodriguez takes private jet to Paris as fans jump to conclusion Cristiano Ronaldo will make PSG transfer

GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ took a private plane to Paris last Tuesday, prompting fans to conclude that her world famous partner Cristiano Ronaldo will make a big money transfer to PSG.

Reports claim Ronnie, 36, is ready to leave Juventus if they don’t make next season’s Champions League.

Georgina Rodriguez flew on a private jet to Paris

Fans believe it’s a hint Cristiano Ronaldo will join PSG.

Rodriguez looked into the distance holding a bag.

The Serie A giants have already lost their title to Inter Milan.

And they are in a five-horse race for the remaining three Champions League spots as the season draws to an end.

Should Juve miss out on the big time, they would struggle to meet Ronaldo’s reported £1million-a-week wages.

And the Portuguese superstar is now said to be considering a move to Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain as he eyes a final hurrah at the top,

Partner Georgina has now poured fuel on the flames after posting a picture to Instagram showing her boarding a private jet to the French capital.

She simply captioned the snap: “Bonjour Paris.”

And supporters were quick to declare it was a sign of Ronaldo’s intention to link up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

