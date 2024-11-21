German Embassy, GBC Hold Climate Talks

Panelists having a discussion

The German Embassy in Accra in collaboration with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has held climate talks to discuss innovative approaches to managing electronic waste and fostering sustainable economic growth in the country.

The programme took place at the Electro Recycling Ghana Limited, Oyarifa and was themed, “Trash to Tech: Upcycling E-waste for a Circular Economy”.

The Managing Director of City Waste Recycling Limited, Vivian Ahiayibor, explained that, traceability is essential for accountability and implementing it will enable companies to align with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards, a critical framework for industries to demonstrate compliance with climate change and sustainability regulations.

In practical terms, she stated that traceability allows for transparent tracking in waste management, that is “when I deliver waste to you, you can trace its origin and verify where it was collected, ensuring a clear chain of custody”.

According to her, effective collaboration is crucial in their sector as it enables the optimal utilisation of resources, and a notable illustration is the reuse of partially depleted batteries from e-waste.

“Furthermore, I would like to advocate for the establishment of community repair cafes or hubs across the country to promote sustainability, reduce electronic waste and foster community engagement,” she stressed.

“I believe Ghana will be poised for success if the Eco-levy they are collecting and the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) are been implemented,” she stated.

Madam Ahiayibor mentioned that, the government’s supportive stance on capacity building has been particularly encouraging and successful collaborations like the EU-sponsored eMargin project, demonstrates this commitment.

“However, improper refining methods result in significant losses of precious metals and instead of exploiting natural reserves, we can repurpose designated mining areas and focus on recovering valuable materials from waste streams,” she said.

She added that, “by so doing, substantial job opportunities can be created and there would be a reduction in Ghana’s climate footprint”.

German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, said they aim to facilitate the communication of the people’s needs and perspectives to policymakers, ensuring their voices are heard in shaping the country’s future.

He explained that, this initiative involves fostering a dialogue that prioritises the concerns of citizens; promote sustainable development and guides informed decision-making.

“As the world grapples with rising temperatures, extreme weather events and environmental degradation, effective governance is crucial and the new administration must navigate these complexities, leveraging expertise and community input to create resilient solutions,” he said.

According to him, the introduction of electric vehicles will help mitigate climate change when the energy to be used comes from renewable resources, adding that, the German Embassy is willing to support Ghana since they have been supporting the energy sector for many years.

By Janet Odei Amponsah