GETFund Boss, Dr Richard Ampofo Boadu Elected Maiden President of CIPA

Dr. Richard Ampofo Boadu

The Administrator of Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND), Dr. Richard Ampofo Boadu, has been elected as the first President of the brand new Certified Innovation Professionals Association (CIPA), at its inaugural ceremony held at NiBS, Accra, on Wednesday 9 August, 2023.

Membership of this association has been drawn from the NiBS graduates in Certified Innovation Professional (CIP) programmers who have successfully passed out in the CIP Cohort 1 graduating class.

The Certified Innovation Professional (CIP) programme organised under the School of Executive Development (SED) targets organisational leaders in private and public institutions.

The President of the University, Professor Kwaku Attuahene-Gima who is ranked number two in the world in the arena of innovations in his remarks stated that the only way around our challenges as a nation is to prioritize creativity and innovation in solving issues.

The world acclaimed innovation leader, Prof. Attuahene-Gima emphasised that it takes leaders in organizations to innovate to higher heights in order to stay relevant and globally competitive in all sectors of developments.

Dr. Boadu, who is a doctoral alumnus of NiBS, in his remarks called on organizational leaders, in private or public institutions to take advantage of these programmes offered at the NiBS to be able shape their visions and mindsets in keeping organizations afloat in this Internet led space with all its strengths and weaknesses!

Present at the graduation ceremony were; Hon. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Rev. John Ntim Fordwuor, a Deputy Minister of Education (General Education), faculty members, staff, among others.