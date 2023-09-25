GETFund Clarifies List of Scholarship Beneficiaries Circulating on Social Media

Richard Boadu

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has released a statement clarifying that a list of scholarship beneficiaries circulating on social media is outdated.

According to the information shared on the GETFund website, the list was part of the 2019 Audit Report and was created to uncover trends in scholarship awards from 2012 to 2018.

The purpose of the audit was to ensure efficiency and increase transparency in the administration of scholarships. The Fund expressed surprise that the listed scholars from the Audit Report have resurfaced on social media and are being portrayed as recent beneficiaries.

In 2018, a forensic audit report on scholarship awards by the Ghana Education Trust Fund was initiated and paid-for by the fund. The report, conducted by the Auditor-General’s Department, recommended reforms to streamline the scholarship award process.

When the Audit Report became public in August 2019, Dr. Richard Ampofo Boadu, the Administrator of the Fund, engaged with the media to explain the purpose of the audit. He mentioned that the recommendations outlined in the report had been implemented by the GETFund Board through management.

One of the key reforms implemented was the introduction of an end-to-end online process for scholarship awards and management. This new system has enhanced transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness in the administration of scholarships.

The Fund also announced that it holds an open forum every November to deepen stakeholder engagement. During this forum, the public can ask questions and the Management can explain the procedures and systems put in place to ensure that taxpayers’ funds are prudently utilized.

In light of the recent circulation of the outdated list on social media, GETFund urges the public to refer to their official website for accurate and up-to-date information regarding scholarship beneficiaries. They emphasize their commitment to transparency and efficiency in the scholarship award process.