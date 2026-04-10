GFA Prioritises Black Queens –Asante Twum

Black Queens

Communications Director of Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has stated that the female national team, Black Queens have been a priority of the association providing all the necessary logistics to aid in their games.

Speaking during the American Space Countdown to the 2026 World Cup at the U.S Embassy in Accra, Asante Twum dismissed allegations that the association has focused it recourses and expertise exclusively to the Black Stars to the disadvantage of the Black Queens.

“As a matter of fact, the GFA for the past four years have invested massive support and logistics to the ladies team reasons why you see them excelling in their games. They are paid timely including their coaches, pay tickets; fly them with business class flights to their various gaming destinations.

They have had the luxury in various ways including getting them foreign coaches, so it is on records that they have had the best of treatment for the past four years,” he said.

The notion that the Black Queens are poorly treated by the GFA stems from recurring issues with unpaid bonuses, delayed remuneration, and perceived lack of investment compared to the men’s team.

It will be recalled that, ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers against Zambia, Ghana’s Black Queens demanded payment of outstanding bonuses.

There have been public reports of the players feeling disrespected during negotiations for payments, leading to significant strain between the players and authorities

Many Ghanaians perceive that the women’s team is not given the same level of care, infrastructure, or funding as the men’s national team, leading to allegations of neglect but the GFA thinks otherwise emphasizing that they women have been given the needed attention needed for them to excel.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke