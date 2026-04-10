Black Maidens Set For Togo In U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifier

Black Maidens

The national U-17 women’s team, the Black Maidens, will leave for Lomé on Friday as they intensify preparations for their upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture.

The team is expected to travel with a formidable squad, focused on securing a favourable result in the first leg of the tie against Togo. The encounter is a key step in Ghana’s bid to book a place at the next global youth tournament.

Over the years, the Black Maidens have built a reputation as one of the most consistent sides in the qualifiers, frequently earning the right to represent Ghana on the world stage. The current squad will be aiming to uphold that legacy as they pursue another qualification.

The first leg is scheduled to take place at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé on April 12, with the return fixture set for April 18 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

By Wletsu Ransford