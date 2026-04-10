Black Stars Can Shine At 2026 World Cup – Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams

Ghana’s Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, believes the Black Stars can make a strong impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite ongoing rebuilding efforts.

Ghana have been drawn in a tough Group L at the tournament alongside Panama, England and Croatia, but Adams remains optimistic about their chances.

He admitted the team is not yet fully prepared, particularly with no head coach currently in place following the departure of Otto Addo.

“We are preparing, but we are not fully ready yet. However, I believe we will be ready by our first game against Panama,” he said.

Adams urged Ghanaians to stay hopeful, noting that while the current squad may lack long-term cohesion, it still has the quality to compete at the highest level.

“We may not have the best of players like before, but we still have what it takes to go very far—maybe even win the World Cup,” he said.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to appoint a new head coach soon, ahead of the team’s regrouping in May.

As part of preparations, Ghana will face Mexico national football team and Wales national football team in friendly matches before opening their campaign against Panama on June 17.

By Wletsu Ransford